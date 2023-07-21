‘Crip Camp’ screening shows history of Americans with Disabilities Act, set for July 26 in DeKalb

DeKALB – RAMP will host a screening of the documentary “Crip Camp” to celebrate the 33rd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The screening will begin at 7 p.m. July 26 at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission to the screening is free and open to the public.

“Crip Camp” tells the history of the the disability rights movement. A resource fair will be held prior to the screening at 6 p.m. Participants can learn about local service organizations.

RAMP is a United Way Member Agency whose mission is to build an inclusive community that encourages individuals with disabilities to reach their full potential.

For information, call 779-774-1020 or email jwexell@rampcil.org.