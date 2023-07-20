DeKalb Ward 6 meeting set for Aug. 3

DeKALB – DeKalb residents who live in the 6th Ward are invited to a meeting with their Alderman Mike Verbic for a chance to discuss topics relevant to the ward, including business, road work and DeKalb Fire Department needs.

The public ward meeting will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 3 in the second-floor community room at the DeKalb Police Department, 700 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, according to a news release.

The meeting is free and open to the public.

Verbic will provide opening remarks. The meeting will include an update on businesses in the ward and other activities. Attendees are allowed to livestream or record the meeting. Time will be allotted for residents to comment.

City Manager Bill Nicklas, Fire Chief Mike Thomas and City Engineer Zac Gill will attend, according to the news release. Thomas is supporting a fire operations facility needs discussion. Gill will review Normal Road improvement plans and provide a Lucinda Avenue Bridge Project update.

Those interested are asked to email any discussion topics to mike.verbic@cityofdekalb.com.