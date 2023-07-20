DeKalb District 428 to host Back to School Job Fair Bash hiring event Friday

DeKALB – DeKalb School District 428 will host a hiring fair Friday to encourage those interested in paraprofessional or instructional assistance positions to apply.
The Back to School Job Fair Bash will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at DeKalb High School, 501 W. Dresser Road, DeKalb, and at the Education Center, 901 S. Fourth St., DeKalb, according to a news release.
The job fair is free and open to the public.
Attendees can learn about the job openings. On-site interviews are available. Refreshments and childcare will be provided. Minimum job qualifications are a high school diploma or equivalent. The starting salaries range from $15.50 to $16.51 an hour.
According to the district, job benefits include:
- Paid sick days, personal days and holidays.
- Insurance benefits.
- Weekends and summers off..
- Eligible pension positions.
- Tuition waivers for continuing education at Northern Illinois University.
The Illinois State Board of Education requires paraprofessionals to be licensed. A three-year paraprofessional license is available with a high school diploma.
For information, visit d428.org/employmn.