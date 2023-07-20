DeKalb District 428 to host Back to School Job Fair Bash hiring event Friday

DeKALB – DeKalb School District 428 will host a hiring fair Friday to encourage those interested in paraprofessional or instructional assistance positions to apply.

The Back to School Job Fair Bash will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at DeKalb High School, 501 W. Dresser Road, DeKalb, and at the Education Center, 901 S. Fourth St., DeKalb, according to a news release.

The job fair is free and open to the public.

Attendees can learn about the job openings. On-site interviews are available. Refreshments and childcare will be provided. Minimum job qualifications are a high school diploma or equivalent. The starting salaries range from $15.50 to $16.51 an hour.

According to the district, job benefits include:

Paid sick days, personal days and holidays.

Insurance benefits.

Weekends and summers off..

Eligible pension positions.

Tuition waivers for continuing education at Northern Illinois University.

The Illinois State Board of Education requires paraprofessionals to be licensed. A three-year paraprofessional license is available with a high school diploma.

For information, visit d428.org/employmn.