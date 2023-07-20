Crime Stoppers seeks information on reported break-ins at Suburban Apartments in DeKalb

DeKALB – The DeKalb County Crime Stoppers is seeking information after multiple Suburban Apartments units on North Annie Glidden Road were broken into and damaged, according to a news release.

The group, which is not affiliated with the DeKalb Police Department, is seeking information on the incident which happened at the apartment complex at 1305 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.

Anyone with information is invited to contact the DeKalb County Crime Stoppers. Callers do not have to provide their name. A cash reward of $1,000 is also being offered.

To share information, call 815-895-3272 or email crimestoppers@dekalbcounty.org.