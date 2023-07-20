July 20, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNewsletterFriday Night DriveeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Crime Stoppers seeks information on reported break-ins at Suburban Apartments in DeKalb

By Shaw Local News Network
Chicago-based developer Clear Investment Group LLC has offered $30 million to purchase privately-owned rental communities Suburban Estates and Suburban Apartments on North Annie Glidden and Twombly Roads in unincorporated DeKalb County. The 80-acre site would be annexed into the city of DeKalb under a new proposed governmental agreement with the city, DeKalb County government and Clear Investment, according to city documents released Thursday, Aug, 4, 2022.

Shaw Local file photo – The DeKalb County Crime Stoppers is seeking information after multiple Suburban Apartments (shown here in this August 2022 file photo) units on North Annie Glidden Road were broken into and damaged, according to a news release. (Kelsey Rettke)

DeKALB – The DeKalb County Crime Stoppers is seeking information after multiple Suburban Apartments units on North Annie Glidden Road were broken into and damaged, according to a news release.

The group, which is not affiliated with the DeKalb Police Department, is seeking information on the incident which happened at the apartment complex at 1305 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.

Anyone with information is invited to contact the DeKalb County Crime Stoppers. Callers do not have to provide their name. A cash reward of $1,000 is also being offered.

To share information, call 815-895-3272 or email crimestoppers@dekalbcounty.org.