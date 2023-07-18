July 18, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNewsletterFriday Night DriveeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Suter Company to host community blood drive July 29

By Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local file photo – A firefighter donates blood during the third annual Jake Keltner Memorial Blue Blood Drive on law enforcement appreciation day Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at the Sage YMCA. McHenry County Sheriffs Deputy Jake Keltner was killed in the line of duty serving an arrest warrant in Rockford in March, 2019. All 230 appointments to donate blood were filled this year. (Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

SYCAMORE – The Suter Company Inc. will host a community blood drive for the Versiti Blood Center of Illinois.

The company, 1015 Bethany Road, Sycamore, will hold the blood drive from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. July 29, according to a news release.

Admission to the blood drive is free.

Attendees can donate blood to support communities in Illinois. Appointments are encouraged to donate. To schedule an appointment, visit donate.illinois.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule.

The Suter Company Inc. creates fresh and shelf-stable prepared food products.

Versiti is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to improve patient outcomes, advance the personalized medicine field, and strengthen communities health.