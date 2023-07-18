Suter Company to host community blood drive July 29

SYCAMORE – The Suter Company Inc. will host a community blood drive for the Versiti Blood Center of Illinois.

The company, 1015 Bethany Road, Sycamore, will hold the blood drive from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. July 29, according to a news release.

Admission to the blood drive is free.

Attendees can donate blood to support communities in Illinois. Appointments are encouraged to donate. To schedule an appointment, visit donate.illinois.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule.

The Suter Company Inc. creates fresh and shelf-stable prepared food products.

Versiti is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to improve patient outcomes, advance the personalized medicine field, and strengthen communities health.