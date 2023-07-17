The Foolers magic show set for Sept. 22 in DeKalb

DeKALB – The Egyptian Theatre will host a performance of the magic show Penn and Tellers presents The Foolers.

The theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb, will host the show at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22, according to a news release.

Admission to the show is open to the public.

The Foolers will perform interactive magic and comedy routines. The group includes magicians Matt Donnelly, Vinny Grosso, Jessica Jane Peterson and Alex Ramon.

The Foolers is an interactive live show that features four of the world’s best illusionists. The group also pays homage to classic Penn and Teller magic. The show is curated and endorsed by magic duo Penn and Teller.

Tickets are on sale for $35. VIP tickets cost $85 and include a post-show photo with the magicians. To buy tickets, visit egyptiantheatre.showare.com/eventperformances.

For information, visit foolerslive.com.