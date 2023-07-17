July 17, 2023
Shaw Local
Elder Care Services movie fundraiser set for July 25 in DeKalb

By Shaw Local News Network
The exterior of the Egyptian Theatre in DeKalb

The exterior of the Egyptian Theatre, including the newly constructed addition on the left. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKALB – Elder Care Services of DeKalb County will host a screening of the movie “Little Giants” as part of its movie night fundraiser.

The fundraiser will be held at 7 p.m. July 25 at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission to the fundraiser is open to the public.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will support Elder Care Services programs. A 50/50 drawing will take place after the screening. Theater doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $12, and $10 for seniors and youth ages 18 and younger. Tickets also are available at the door for $15. To buy tickets, call 815-758-1225 or visit egyptiantheatre.org or ecsdekalb.org.

Elder Care Services is a local nonprofit providing services and programs to DeKalb County seniors and vulnerable adults to help them remain safe, secure and supported in the community.