Elder Care Services movie fundraiser set for July 25 in DeKalb

DeKALB – Elder Care Services of DeKalb County will host a screening of the movie “Little Giants” as part of its movie night fundraiser.

The fundraiser will be held at 7 p.m. July 25 at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission to the fundraiser is open to the public.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will support Elder Care Services programs. A 50/50 drawing will take place after the screening. Theater doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $12, and $10 for seniors and youth ages 18 and younger. Tickets also are available at the door for $15. To buy tickets, call 815-758-1225 or visit egyptiantheatre.org or ecsdekalb.org.

Elder Care Services is a local nonprofit providing services and programs to DeKalb County seniors and vulnerable adults to help them remain safe, secure and supported in the community.