DeKalb lauded as ‘Most Veteran Friendly City’

DeKALB – The national veteran organization Forty and Eight (40 & 8) has named the city of DeKalb the “Most Veteran Friendly City” for 2023-2024.

The announcement, made by the Illinois’ chapter of the nonprofit veteran service organization, is meant to shine a spotlight on a city or town which has or is doing something significant for veterans or veteran families in that community and surrounding area, according to a news release. The initiative undertaken must be supportive of the veteran and active duty military community, according to the release.

“Our award committee was extremely impressed with the extensive number of veteran projects in the DeKalb area” said Illinois 40&8 Award Chair Wallace ‘Wally’ Hammond in a news release. “The various memorials and veteran acknowledgments really speak volumes about the attitude toward military veterans in the DeKalb community.”

Shaw Local file photo – A member of the DeKalb American Legion Post 66 hands out flags Monday, May 29, 2023, during the DeKalb Memorial Day parade. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

In recent years, DeKalb saw the installation of a new Veterans Memorial by the Elks lodge on Annie Glidden Road. The memorial pays tribute to local veterans from all branches of the U.S. military.

A 100-year-old clock downtown at First Street and Lincoln Highway also was restored in November 2021. The Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Memorial Clock, built in 1920 and rededicated again in time for that years’ Veterans Day, also pays tribute to area service men and women.

Michael Embrey, U.S. Air Force veteran and coordinator for several of the new projects, said it’s wonderful to see the city getting the recognition it deserves.

“It has been exciting to see new memorials and update tributes to our fellow veterans,” Embrey said in a release. “It is important to let the people, not only in the community, but throughout the Midwest know that DeKalb is a Veteran Friendly City and extends a welcome to all veterans and veteran families to come and visit. This is not about one person or one group, but a unified effort to support all veterans.”

While the award comes from the state 40&8 chapter, winners also will be submitted to the national 40&8 Award committee for consideration for the National Award for Veteran City of the Year, expected to be announced in early August.

Mayor Cohen Barnes, a U.S. Army veteran, said he is excited to tout the city’s new title.

The mayor plans to attend the State 40&8 Convention in Bloomington, Illinois in mid-August to accept the award, according to a release.

“As the Mayor of the City of DeKalb (IL), I am extremely pleased with our community efforts to support our local veterans and veteran families” Mayor Cohen Barnes said in a release. “With the various veteran projects over the past three years, I am excited to let people know throughout the country that we are the State of Illinois’ Most Veteran Friendly City.”