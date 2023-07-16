YEP committee accepting membership applications

SYCAMORE – Youth Engaged in Philanthropy is accepting membership applications for its 15th year.

The membership applications are available from July 1 through Sept. 1, according to a news release.

YEP’s goal is to improve the quality of life for local youth. The committee analyzes grant applications, conducts site visits, and evaluates the potential impact on DeKalb County youth. YEP also offers volunteer events, monthly meetings and learning experiences to enhance analytical and social skills. The committee awarded $14,725 in grants to 13 organizations for youth-serving projects and programs last year.

The applications are open to students who attend DeKalb, Genoa-Kingston, Hinckley-Big Rock, Sandwich and Somonauk high schools. Applications are due Sept. 1. To submit an application, visit dekalbccf.org/yep.

YEP is a youth-led high school committee of the DeKalb County Community Foundation that provides opportunities for youth across the county to develop leadership skills, learn about philanthropy and engage in their communities through grant-making and volunteering.

For information, call 815-748-5383 or email noah@dekalbccf.org.