Messy science program taking place July 24 at the DeKalb library

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a messy science program with the University of Illinois-DeKalb County.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the program at 1 p.m. July 24 in the library’s Story and Active Room, according to a news release.

The program is free and intended for children ages nine to 12.

Attendees can learn about different types of scientific changes. Participants will be able to watch elephant toothpaste and make homemade bouncy balls. Because of limited space, the program is first come, first served.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.