Medicare workshops set for July 22 and 27 at the DeKalb Library

DeKALB- The DeKalb Public Library will host two workshops for patrons to learn about Medicare insurance options.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the workshops at 11 a.m. July 22 and 27 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, according to a news release.

The workshops are free and intended for adults and seniors.

Attendees can learn about current Medicare insurance options. Licensed sales representative Carol Cherry will discuss Medicare insurance options, the different parts of Medicare, how to find the right plan, and how to make the right choice. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.