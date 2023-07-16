‘Love & Basketball’ movie screening set for July 22 at DeKalb library

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a screening of the 2000 movie “Love & Basketball” to celebrate Black excellence in cinema.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the screening at 1 p.m. on July 22 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, according to a news release.

The screening is free and intended for teens and adults.

“Love and Basketball,” directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, tells the story of basketball-obsessed next-door neighbors. The couple finds love over pickup games, falls apart under the strain of college basketball and families, and drifts in and out of each other’s lives while pursuing professional basketball. The movie is rated PG-13. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email brittak@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2100.