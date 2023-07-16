Family Fun Fest returns to DeKalb’s Hopkins Park Thursday

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce and DeKalb Park District will host its 11th annual Family Fun Fest Thursday.

The Family Fun Fest will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. July 20 at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb, according to a news release.

The event is free and open to the public.

Shaw Local file photo – Visitors make their way through the booths Thursday, July 21, 2022, during the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce Family Fun Fest at Hopkins Park in DeKalb. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Attendees can meet DeKalb area businesses and learn about community resources. The event also features games, raffles, activities, and take-home giveaways. Vendors will offer free swag, information, and prizes. Food is available for purchase. Hopkins Pool will also be open for its Hot Summer Nights event until 9 p.m.

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce provides businesses in the greater DeKalb region with resources, avenues for businesses to connect with each other and the community, and advocates for business needs.

For information, visit dekalb.org or the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce social media pages.