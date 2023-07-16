DeKalb library hosting live animal programs July 20

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a “Animals Around the World” program and two “Animals Around the World” shows featuring live animals.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold events at 10 and 11:30 a.m. and at 1:30 p.m. on July 20 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, according to a news release.

The events are free and intended for families.

”World of Animals Story Time” features three stories read by Sharon Peterson of Incredible Bats. The stories will include a live animal. Attendees can touch the animals after story time.

The “Animals Around the World” shows feature animals that live on six continents. Peterson also will share her knowledge about the animals. Participants can touch the animals after the shows. Patrons are encouraged to attend one of the shows. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.