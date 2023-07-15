Vocalist Christine Monterio performing July 25 with DeKalb Municipal Band

DeKALB- Vocalist and Northern Illinois University graduate Christine Monteiro will perform with the DeKalb Municipal Band at the band’s “Happy Holidays in July” concert.

The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. July 25 in the Dee Palmer Bandshell at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission to the concert is free and open to the public.

Monteiro will perform holiday songs. The music being played by the band includes “Christmas on Broadway,” “The Polar Express,” “Sleigh Ride,” and “Greensleeves” by the Mannheim Steamroller’s.

She graduated with a degree in vocal music performance from Northern Illinois University. Monteiro plays trumpet for the Class Act II Big Band, DeKalb Municipal Band, Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra, and Jazz in Progress. She directs the Celebration Chorale and the Waterman Community Choir.

Monteiro is a DeKalb Municipal Band, DeKalb Festival Chorus, Kishwaukee Area Concert Band, Jazz in Progress, Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra, and Stateline Music Foundation Festival Chorus vocalist. She is also a Sycamore High School Music Hall of Fame member.