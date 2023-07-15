Sycamore church hosting blood drive on Saturday

SYCAMORE – The American Red Cross will partner with Warner Bros. Discovery to host a blood drive to celebrate Shark Week’s 35th anniversary and the theatrical release of “Meg 2: The Trench.”

The blood drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 675 Fox Ave., Sycamore, according to a news release.

Admission to the blood drive is free.

Attendees are required to bring a blood donor card, driver’s license or two forms of identification. Donors must be healthy, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old. High school students and donors ages 18 and younger must meet height and weight requirements. Attendees must schedule an appointment. To schedule an appointment, call 800-733-2767, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or download the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

The Red Cross will offer prizes to blood donors. Blood donors can receive a $15 gift card to the merchant of their choice from July 1 through July 16. Donors who give blood from July 17 through July 31 will receive an officially licensed Shark Week T-shirt while supplies last. A three-night trip for two to New York is available to blood donors from July 12 through Aug. 12.

For information, visit redcross.org, CruzRojaAmericana.org, or the Red Cross Twitter page.