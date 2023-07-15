Micheal Jackson tribute band performing Aug. 4 in DeKalb

DeKALB– The Egyptian Theatre will host a concert featuring the Michael Jackson tribute band Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience.

The theater, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb, will hold the concert at 8 p.m. Aug. 4, according to a news release.

Admission to the concert is open to the public.

Who’s Bad is the world’s longest-running Michael Jackson tribute band. The six-piece band combines dance routines, horns, and rhythms with the vocals and choreography of frontmen Joseph Bell and Taalib York. Who’s Bad has performed with artists such as Aretha Franklin, The Backstreet Boys, The Four Tops, Boys II Men, and Pitbull.

Tickets cost $25. To purchase tickets, call 815-758-1225, visit egyptiantheatre.org, or visit the Egyptian Theatre box office.

The Egyptian Theatre is owned and operated by Preservation of Egyptian Theatre Inc. a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

For information, visit egyptiantheatre.org.