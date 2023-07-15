Kishwaukee College offering seven fall short-term training programs

MALTA – Kishwaukee College’s Continuing Education department will offer seven short-term training programs during the fall 2023 semester.

The classes are offered in-person, online, and in hybrid formats, according to a news release.

The programs range from 11 to 20 weeks and allow students to start a career or build skills with additional training. Attendees need computer access and the internet for online programs. Some programs include an externship or a clinical component.

The fall short-term training programs include:

Appliance Repair Technician: Sept. 11 through Dec. 6 in person. Appliance repair technicians are trained to assist clients with household appliance installation, repairs, and troubleshooting. In-person instruction will be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays at Kishwaukee College and 5:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays at Knodle’s Appliance Repair Services, Inc.

Dental Assistant: Aug. 28 through Nov. 18 online lecture and in-person practice. Dental assistants and health care professionals who work with dentists and dental hygienists to provide corrective and preventive dental care and administrative support in dental offices. In-person practice will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays in a local dental office.

Pharmacy Technician: Aug. 28 through Dec. 9 online. Pharmacy technicians assist pharmacists with dispensing prescription medication and various other duties in a pharmacy setting. Funding is available through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

Phlebotomy Technician: Aug. 28 through Nov. 18 in person. Phlebotomists are health care technicians trained to collect, transport, handle, and process blood and other specimens for laboratory analysis using venipuncture and micro-collection techniques. Instruction and in-person practice will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays at Kishwaukee College. A clinical experience is being offered Oct. 31 through Nov. 18 at a local hospital.

Real Estate Broker Pre-License: Sept. 5 through Nov. 16 online. Real estate brokers perform duties in real estate transactions, including marketing homes, establishing escrow accounts, and working to ensure fair and legal transactions.

Sterile Processing Technician: Aug. 28 through Dec. 2 online. Sterile processing technicians provide support to health care facilities patient care services. Technicians decontaminate, clean, process, assemble, sterilize, store and distribute medical devices and supplies needed in patient care, especially during surgery.

Veterinary Assistant: July 23 through Dec. 22 online lecture and in-person practice. Veterinary assistants are veterinary staff members trained to assist veterinarians and veterinary technicians with medical procedures on injured and sick animals. In-person lectures and practice are being held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays at Aston Animal Clinic in Ashton. A clinical experience will be offered Nov. 20 through Dec. 22 at a local animal hospital.

For information, visit kish.edu/shortterm.