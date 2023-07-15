July 15, 2023
Food business workshop set for July 20 at the Sycamore Library

By Shaw Local News Network

Sycamore public library in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Public Library will host a workshop for patrons interested in starting a food business.

The library, 103 E. State St., Sycamore, will hold the workshop at 6:30 p.m. July 20, according to a news release.

The workshop is free and open to the public.

Attendees will learn about food industry regulations, pricing food items, building a brand, and working in a commercial kitchen. Participants also can explore information on opening a food truck and business venture structure options. The workshop is being led by Sybil Ege, CEO of The Business of Food. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthas@sycamorelibrary.org or call 815-895-2500, ext. 404.