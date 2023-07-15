Fitness fund-a-thon set for Saturday in DeKalb

DeKALB- Kishwaukee United Way will host a Fitness Fund-a-Thon event to support its DeKalb community partners.

The event will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. July 15 in the parking lot of Kishwaukee United Way, 2201 N. First St., DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission to the event is open to the public.

Attendees can participate in various fitness activities. The event will be led by Jill Farris, a volunteer fitness instructor. Donations of $25 are being accepted. Registration is encouraged to attend. To register, visit eventbrite.com/e/fitness-fund-a-thon-tickets.

For information, visit kishwaukeeunitedway.com.