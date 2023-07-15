July 15, 2023
Shaw Local
Fitness fund-a-thon set for Saturday in DeKalb

By Shaw Local News Network
Angel Hannah, community outreach director for Kishwaukee United Way, takes a selfie with everyone who turned up for the 2023 Kishwaukee United Way annual Day of Caring event on June 15, 2023.

Angel Hannah, community outreach director for Kishwaukee United Way, takes a selfie with everyone who turned up for the 2023 Kishwaukee United Way annual Day of Caring event on June 15, 2023. (Camden Lazenby)

DeKALB- Kishwaukee United Way will host a Fitness Fund-a-Thon event to support its DeKalb community partners.

The event will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. July 15 in the parking lot of Kishwaukee United Way, 2201 N. First St., DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission to the event is open to the public.

Attendees can participate in various fitness activities. The event will be led by Jill Farris, a volunteer fitness instructor. Donations of $25 are being accepted. Registration is encouraged to attend. To register, visit eventbrite.com/e/fitness-fund-a-thon-tickets.

For information, visit kishwaukeeunitedway.com.