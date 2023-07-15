DeKalb County annual barn tour set for Aug. 12

DeKALB - The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center and the DeKalb Area Agricultural Heritage Association will host their ninth annual DeKalb County Barn Tour.

The barn tour will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 12 in the Pierce Township, according to a news release.

Admission to the tour is open to the public.

Attendees can take guided tours of seven local barns. The tour also features a children’s activity tent, a geocaching activity and DAAHA, Glidden Homestead, and North Grove School Association information. Local vendors will sell engraved stones, soap, honey, pottery and items from The Country Store Thrift Shop. Ironwork created by Glidden Homestead volunteer blacksmiths is also available.

Participants are encouraged to move at their own pace. Attendees will receive a guidebook, which also serves as their ticket. The guidebook includes a list of each site’s activities, a location map, hand-drawn sketches of the barns and articles about the barns.

The tour costs $40 a carload. Proceeds from the tour will benefit DAAHA and the Glidden Homestead. To buy tickets, visit dekalbcountybarntour.com or Whiskey Acres, 11504 Keslinger Road, DeKalb.