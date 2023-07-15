DCCF recognizes Excellence in Education award winners

SYCAMORE- The DeKalb County Community Foundation and DeKalb County Regional Office of Education announced the winners of the annual Excellence in Education Awards.

The award recipients were recognized during a ceremony June 28, according to a news release.

The Excellence in Education Awards recognize administrators, teachers, and support staff who inspire students to learn and play active roles in school and communities. The winners received an engraved clock, a $1,000 check, and a copy of the book “Lifelong Learner.” The event has recognized 120 educators and distributed $120,000 in awards for the past 24 years.

The 2023 Excellence in Education Award recipients include:

Pre-Kindergarten through Fifth Grade Teacher: Audrey Cook, kindergarten teacher at Kingston Elementary

Sixth through Eighth Grade Teacher: Kathryn Michaels, eighth grade English and language arts teacher at Genoa-Kingston School District

Ninth through 12th Grade Teacher: Tracey Sanderson, agriculture teacher at Hinckley-Big Rock School District

Support Staff: Sue Graham, transportation director of the Sandwich School District

Administration: Jennifer Kern, principal at W.W. Woodbury Elementary

The awards are made possible by Yvonne Johnson, a retired Sycamore School District elementary school teacher. Johnson passed away in May of 2023. She received a special honor in recognition of her legacy during the ceremony.

For information, visit dekalbccf.org/eie.

Regional Superintendent Amanda Christensen (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )