July 15, 2023
Crosswinds Flute Choir performing summer concert July 28 in DeKalb

Crosswinds Flute Choir members (Photo provided by the Crosswinds Flute Choir )

DeKALB – Bethlehem Lutheran Church will host a Crosswinds Flute Choir summer concert.

The church, 1915 N. First St., DeKalb, will hold the concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 28, according to a news release.

Admission to the concert is free and open to the public.

The choir, directed by Lynn Hansen, will perform songs including “Chicago,” “For the Beauty of the Earth,” and “Summertime” by George Gershwin. Donations are being accepted for the choir or the Bethlehem Feed My Sheep food pantry.

The Crosswinds Flute Choir is a music group comprised of flutists of all ages who use a variety of flute sizes to perform various music styles.