SYCAMORE – Musician and storyteller Dave Martin will present “Mirth and Miscellany in the Midwest” from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. today at the Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

The event is free and open to the public.

The program will explore history and culture in the Midwest. Martin will perform traditional and original songs about his family’s place in the region.

No registration is required.

For information, email samanthas@sycamorelibrary.org or call 815-895-2500, ext. 404.