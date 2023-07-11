NIU Annuitants Association accepting New York City trip reservations

DeKALB – The Northern Illinois University Annuitants Association is accepting reservations for the group’s upcoming trip to New York City.

The trip will be held from Nov. 16 through Nov. 22, according to a news release.

Highlights include touring Central Park, Wall Street, Times Square, Rockefeller Center, the 9/11 memorial and the One World observatory.

The trip includes six nights of lodging, six breakfasts, four dinners and all tours of New York City. Transportation will be provided. Pricing begins at $945 per person. The deadline to reserve a spot is Sept. 9.

For information, call 815-756-1547.