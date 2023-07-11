Cricut cutter workshops taking place at the DeKalb Library

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library is hosting workshops for patrons to use the library’s Cricut cutter.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold upcoming workshops at 4 p.m. Thursday and at 3 p.m. July 27 in the library’s 309 Creative room, according to a news release.

The workshops are free and intended for teens and adults.

Attendees can create canvas bags, stickers and greeting cards. Beginners are welcome to attend. Because of limited space, the workshops are first come, first served. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email techdesk@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9578, ext. 2851.