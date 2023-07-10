July 10, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNewsletterFriday Night DriveeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Waterman Summerfest kicks off Saturday with annual tractor and truck show

By Shaw Local News Network
Kevin, (left) and Kristine Sawyer, from Waterman, chat with their son Wiley, 21, around their 1959 John Deere tractor Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the Waterman Lions Summerfest and Antique Tractor and Truck Show at Waterman Lions Club Park.

Shaw Local file photo – Kevin, (left) and Kristine Sawyer, from Waterman, chat with their son Wiley, 21, around their 1959 John Deere tractor Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the Waterman Lions Summerfest and Antique Tractor and Truck Show at Waterman Lions Club Park. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

WATERMAN – The Waterman Lions Club will host its 23rd annual Antique Tractor and Truck Show at Summerfest on Saturday.

The show will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday at Waterman Lions Park, 435 S. Birch St., Waterman, according to a news release.

Admission to the show is free and open to the public.

The show includes a pedal pull and a tractor pull by the Weak End Antique Pullers. The show also features a beer garden, a kid’s show, an antique farm exhibit and a craft and flea market. Live music and a food concession are available.

Breakfast will be provided by Shabbona Community Church. A Parade of Power is being led by Max Armstrong, a farm broadcaster. The Waterman Fire Department will serve a pork chop barbecue.

For information, visit WatermanTractorShow.com.