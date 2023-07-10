Waterman Summerfest kicks off Saturday with annual tractor and truck show

WATERMAN – The Waterman Lions Club will host its 23rd annual Antique Tractor and Truck Show at Summerfest on Saturday.

The show will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday at Waterman Lions Park, 435 S. Birch St., Waterman, according to a news release.

Admission to the show is free and open to the public.

The show includes a pedal pull and a tractor pull by the Weak End Antique Pullers. The show also features a beer garden, a kid’s show, an antique farm exhibit and a craft and flea market. Live music and a food concession are available.

Breakfast will be provided by Shabbona Community Church. A Parade of Power is being led by Max Armstrong, a farm broadcaster. The Waterman Fire Department will serve a pork chop barbecue.

For information, visit WatermanTractorShow.com.