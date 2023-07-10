Vocalist Mark Robinson to perform July 18 with DeKalb Municipal Band

DeKALB – Vocalist and French hornist Mark Robinson will perform with the DeKalb Municipal Band at its “Journey to the Stars” concert.

The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. on July 18 in the Dee Palmer Bandshell at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission to the concert is free and open to the public.

Attendees can stargaze with telescopes provided by the NIU physics department. The music being performed by the band includes “Aces of the Air,” “Saturn, the Ringed Planet” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

Robinson studied the French horn at Northern Illinois University. He performed with the Concert Choir and Madrigals. Robinson played the French horn with the Marine Corps Band. He has performed at clubs in the Midwest and Colorado. Robinson is a Thesix Chamber Winds member and a Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra principal horn. He has been the DeKalb Municipal Band’s principal horn since 2007.