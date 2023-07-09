True crime enthusiasts invited to Genoa event July 19

GENOA – True crime enthusiasts are invited to attend a program in Genoa July 19 featuring an Illinois psychologist who will present research on the phenomenon and its followers.

The Genoa Public Library will host a true crime program by Amanda Vicary, Ph.D., Illinois Wesleyan College associate professor of psychology.

The library, 240 W. Main St., Genoa, will hold the program at 7 p.m. July 19 in the library’s event room, according to a news release.

The program is free and intended people ages 16 and older.

Vicary will discuss her true crime research and why women are drawn to it. Registration is required to attend. To register, visit genoalibrary.org/summer-reading-2023-events.

For information, call 815-784-2627.