July 09, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNewsletterFriday Night DriveeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Sondra King Memorial CROP Hunger Walk set for Sept. 24 in Sycamore

By Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local file photo – More than 100 people participated in DeKalb's Sondra King Memorial Crop Hunger Walk on Sunday, raising $24,024.32. (Katrina J)

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Forest Preserve will host the annual Sondra King Memorial CROP Hunger Walk to benefit DeKalb County organizations and the Church World Service.

The walk at 2 p.m. Sept. 24 at the forest preserve, 955 E. State St., Sycamore, according to a news release.

Admission to the walk is open to the public.

Attendees can participate in the walk as individuals or as a team. The walk is stroller-and handicapped-accessible. Participants are encouraged to attend a program at 1:45 p.m.

Registration is required to attend. To register, visit crophungerwalk.org/2023/event/dekalbil.

Applications to receive funds are available. Organizations that have not received funds will be given priority. To apply, email sondrakingcropdekalb@gmail.com.

For information, email sondrakingcropdekalb@gmail.com.