Sondra King Memorial CROP Hunger Walk set for Sept. 24 in Sycamore

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Forest Preserve will host the annual Sondra King Memorial CROP Hunger Walk to benefit DeKalb County organizations and the Church World Service.

The walk at 2 p.m. Sept. 24 at the forest preserve, 955 E. State St., Sycamore, according to a news release.

Admission to the walk is open to the public.

Attendees can participate in the walk as individuals or as a team. The walk is stroller-and handicapped-accessible. Participants are encouraged to attend a program at 1:45 p.m.

Registration is required to attend. To register, visit crophungerwalk.org/2023/event/dekalbil.

Applications to receive funds are available. Organizations that have not received funds will be given priority. To apply, email sondrakingcropdekalb@gmail.com.

For information, email sondrakingcropdekalb@gmail.com.