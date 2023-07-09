Get messy, and creative, at family science event in DeKalb

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a family science program for patrons to create messy projects.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the event at 10 a.m. July 15 in the library’s south parking lot, according to a news release.

The program is free and open to the public.

Attendees can create exploding chalk, rainbow bubble snakes, and bottle rockets. Sprinklers will be available, weather-permitting. Children ages 10 and under require adult supervision. The program is limited to 12 families. Registration is required to attend. To register, visit dkpl.org.

For information, email lauraw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.