BARB book club to meet July 13 in DeKalb

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a meeting of the Books Are Really Brilliant (BARB) book club.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the book club at 4 p.m. Thursday in the library’s Story and Activity Room, according to a news release.

The book club is free and intended for third-through sixth-grade students.

The club will discuss “Where the Mountain Meets the Moon.” Book copies and a bookmark are available at the children’s department desk while supplies last. A snack and game will be provided.

Because of limited space, registration is required to attend. To register, visit dkpl.org.

For information, email lauraw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.