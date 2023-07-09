July 09, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNewsletterFriday Night DriveeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

BARB book club to meet July 13 in DeKalb

By Shaw Local News Network
DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a meeting of the Books Are Really Brilliant (BARB) book club.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the book club at 4 p.m. Thursday in the library’s Story and Activity Room, according to a news release.

The book club is free and intended for third-through sixth-grade students.

The club will discuss “Where the Mountain Meets the Moon.” Book copies and a bookmark are available at the children’s department desk while supplies last. A snack and game will be provided.

Because of limited space, registration is required to attend. To register, visit dkpl.org.

For information, email lauraw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.