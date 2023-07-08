Upcoming NIU STEM Cafe will explore the use of drones

DeKALB – The next Northern Illinois University STEM Cafe will explore drones and their uses and impact.

The STEM Cafe will be at 6:30 p.m. July 20 at Fatty’s Pub and Grille, 1312 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission to the cafe is free and open to the public. Registration is required to attend.

During the STEM Cafe, attendees can learn about drones. Drones are able to assist law enforcement and work as a swarm through artificial intelligence. The drones also can monitor invasive species, collect samples and search for missing people. Food and beverages are available to buy at Fatty’s.

The event’s featured speakers include Sachit Butail, NIU associate professor of engineering, and Bob Myers, owner and operator of Hawk Aerial Imagery.

NIU STEM Cafes are part of NIU STEAM and are designed to increase public awareness of the critical role that STEM fields play in everyday life. To register, visit go.niu.edu/stemcafe.

For information, visit go.niu.edu/stemcafe.