July 08, 2023
Shaw Local
Ragged Blade Band to perform July 14 and 15 in DeKalb

By Shaw Local News Network
DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The Ragged Blade Band will perform two concerts at the DeKalb Public Library.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the concerts at 6:30 p.m. July 14 in the main lobby and at 2 p.m. July 15 in the lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, according to a news release.

The concerts are free and open to the public.

The first concert features jazz, blues and ragtime music. Light refreshments are being served. The doors to the library open at 6 p.m. The second concert will feature an African American composer’s performance. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.