Learn about wingshooting at Shabbona Lake State Park

SHABBONA – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Conservation Foundation will host a wingshooting clinic for beginners to learn more about the sport at Shabbona Lake State Park in August.

The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 5 and 6 at Shabbona Lake State Park, 4201 Shabbona Grove Road, Shabbona, according to a news release.

Admission to the clinic is open to adults and children ages 10 and older.

Participants can learn how to shot at flying clay targets. Attendees will receive safe firearm handling lessons. Hearing and eye protection and shotguns are being provided. Children must weigh at least 75 pounds and be four feet and six inches tall. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m.

Registration costs $10 and includes ammunition, lunch, and targets. Classes are limited to 24 students. To register, call 815-7572949 or email rakCarlson@comcast.net.