DeKalb library to offer outdoor story time and hike July 17

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will offer an outdoor story time and hike event for families and children.

The story time will be at 10 a.m. July 17 at the Sycamore Forest Preserve, 955 E. State St., according to a news release.

The event is free and open to the public.

The story will be read by the library’s children’s librarian. A 40-minute hike is being held after the story. The hike will be led by DeKalb County Forest Preserve naturalists. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email lauraw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.