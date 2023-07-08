DeKalb County Community Foundation accepting fall grant applications

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Community Foundation is accepting applications for its fall 2023 Community Needs Grants and Farny R. Wurlitzer Foundation Fund Grants.

The grant applications are available to public sector and nonprofit organizations, according to a news release.

Grant applications available for 2023 include:

The Community Needs Grants help support local public sector and nonprofit organizations’ charitable efforts and needs. The grant program’s funding is made possible through Community Impact Fund donations. Applicants requesting $20,000 or more must submit a letter of intent by Aug. 1. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. Sept 1. For information, email grants@dekalbccf.org or call 815-748-5383.

The Farny R. Wurlitzer Foundation Fund Grants support music education for public sector and nonprofit organizations in DeKalb County and the greater Chicago area. The grants are funded through the Farny R. Wurlitzer Foundation Fund. The application deadline is 11:59 p.m. Sept. 1. For information, email george@dekalbccf.org.

For information or to apply, visit dekalbccf.org/grantprograms.