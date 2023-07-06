‘Let’s Dance’ Big Band Weekend begins July 7 in DeKalb

DeKALB – Just Make it Happen will host its 17th annual “Let’s Dance” Big Band Weekend for dancers starting Friday in DeKalb.

The event will run through Sunday at the Duke Ellington Ballroom in the Northern Illinois University Holmes Student Center, 340 Carroll Ave., DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission to the event is open to the public.

The weekend features ballroom dance lessons, three bands, a Cabaret Dance, a Grand Ball and a Sunday Dance. The event includes Shananigan Pro Internship Program NIU music students Ben Grych, Spencer Mackey, Jovanni LaPorte, and Brandon Diehl.

Mackey will perform a conductor’s interlude for Shananigan’s Big Band leader, John Smith. Grych will perform a clarinet solo. Diehl will participate in the Shananigan’s Dance Combo. A piano back-up and traditional jazz set intermission will be performed by LaPorte.

John Smith and the Shananigans Big Band (Photo provided by Just Make it Happen, Inc. )

The DeKalb High School Band Boosters will offer 40% off balcony listening during the Grand Ball, according to the news release. Seating for that event is limited to 175 people.

Showtime Shoes also will offer guests shoe advice and is available for main floor guests Friday and Saturday.

The Big Band Weekend begins with a welcome dance from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday with music by the Ken Killian Swingtet. Jazz, dance and show pianist Bobby Schiff will arrange “Waltz No. 2″ by Dmitri Shostakovich during Dinner Music from 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday, according to the release.

Latin, swing, waltz and foxtrot dance lessons begin at 8:15 a.m. Saturday. The lessons also are available at 8:45 a.m., 9:45 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. Saturday. Registration for the lessons is $7 per person.

The Cabaret Dance, featuring the Shananigan Dance Combo, is from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Attendees can relax and practice dance moves.

The Grand Ball will be held from 7:30 to 10:45 p.m. Saturday. The ball features John Smith and Shananigan’s Big Band of DeKalb. A patriotic salute is set for 7:15 p.m. The Sunday Dance features the Dick Elliot Orchestra from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The main floor costs $35 for dancers and listening guests. Balcony seats are available for listen-only guests for $15. Tickets can be bought at the door by check, cash or Square for an added fee, according to the release.

Just Make It Happen, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that helps the community through professional entertainment.

For information, visit justmakeithappen-dekalb.com.

The Ken Kilian Swingtet (Photo provided by Just Make it Happen, Inc. )