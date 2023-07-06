Kishwaukee Kiwanis Club’s annual bike ride set for July 16 in DeKalb

DeKALB – The Kishwaukee Kiwanis Club of DeKalb will host its annual Biking with Beanzie Ride event to support DeKalb County programs and projects.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 16 at Huntley Middle School, 1515 S. Fourth St., DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission to the event is open to the public.

Participants can bike multiple routes. GPS route tracking is available for riders with Ride GPS accounts. Bike maintenance services will be provided. Attendees are encouraged to wear helmets and safety gear and follow bicycling laws. Rest and refreshment stops and SAG wagon support will be available. Participants can bring snacks and water. Registration is required to attend.

Registration is $45 and includes SAG support, ride maps and rest stops, according to the release. Pre-registration costs $35 and is available through Thursday, July 13. T-shirts are available for $12. Registration the day of the event is from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m.

The Kishwaukee Kiwanis Club of DeKalb works to support and serve children in the community and the world.

For information or to register, call 331-442-4166, email bikingwithbeanzie@yahoo.com, visit kishkiwanis.org or Active.com, or send via mail to Kiwanis Beanzie Ride, P.O. Box 1007, DeKalb, IL 60115.