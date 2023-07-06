50 Men Who Cook annual CASA DeKalb County event set for Aug. 12

DeKALB – CASA of DeKalb County will host its annual 50 Men Who Can Cook event to help support its children’s advocacy work.

The event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Northern Illinois University Barsema Alumni and Visitors Center, 231 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission to the event is open to the public.

Attendees will be able to try food prepared by more than 50 local men.

The event also includes a live auction, a raffle, cash bar, and entertainment. Participants can vote for their favorite food in various categories. The categories include appetizers, side dishes, entrées, desserts and professional chefs.

CASA is accepting chef registrations. To register, visit casadekalb.org/participate-as-a-chef. CASA will also accept gift cards, experiences and items for the auction or raffle. To donate, email 50menwhocook@casadekalb.org.

Tickets cost $45 or $40 for two or more. Tickets also are available at the event for $45. To buy tickets, visit casadekalb.org/50menwhocook or the CASA office, 308 W. State St., Sycamore.

For information, visit casadekalb.org or email casa@casadekalb.org.