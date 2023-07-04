Vocalist Jill McCormick to perform July 11 with DeKalb Municipal Band

DeKALB – Vocalist and Indiana Wesleyan University graduate Jill McCormick will perform with the DeKalb Municipal Band at its next concert.

The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. July 11 in the Dee Palmer Bandshell at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission to the concert is free and open to the public.

McCormick will sing “Let it Go” from “Frozen,” “Children Will Listen/Not While I’m Around” by Josh Groban and “Music, Music, Music.” The music being performed by the band includes “Light Cavalry,” “Barnum and Bailey’s Favorite” and “Fairest of the Fair.”

The concert also features vocalist Jordan Pedigo. Pedigo is singing “Tonight” from “West Side Story,” “Impossible Dream” from “Man of La Mancha” and “Summertime” from “Porgy and Bess.”

McCormick graduated with a music education degree from Indiana Wesleyan University. She was a University Chorale member. McCormick earned a master’s in music from Northern Illinois University in 2005. She recently finished her English as a second language endorsement.

McCormick currently works as the DeKalb School District 428 music coordinator. She also teaches general music at Founders Elementary School.