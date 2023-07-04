DeKalb County sheriff to increase speeding patrols through July

Speed limits aren’t a suggestion, warned DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies who are set to ramp up patrols this month to combat speeding, according to the sheriff’s office.

The summer holiday and travel season is here, with travelers expected to hit the roads throughout the county in the weeks ahead.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has joined forced with the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Illinois State Police to urge motorists to slow down and stop speeding so everyone reaches their destination safely.

“Over the past few years, we have seen an increase in careless and risky driving,” said sheriff’s office Lt. Dave Aranda in a news release. “No matter how safe of a driver you think you may be, speeding is dangerous. Speed limits aren’t a suggestion – they are the law.”

Motorists should know DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office authorities are increasing patrols from July 6 through July 31, according to the release.

Drivers should expect a ticket if they are seen speeding on local roads, authorities warned.

Increased speed enforcement was made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered through the Illinois Department of Transportation, according to the release.