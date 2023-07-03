Northern Rehab food and school supplies drive begins July 10

DeKALB – Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists will host a food and school supplies drive to benefit DeKalb, Genoa, Sycamore and Rochelle food pantries.

The food and school supplies drive will be held from July 10 through July 21, according to a news release.

The donations will support Barb Food Mart, Spartan Food Pantry, Genoa Area Food Hub, and Rochelle Christian Food Pantry. Non-perishable food items being accepted include pasta, canned foods, dry goods, canned meat, applesauce, rice, beans, cleaning products, personal care items, paper goods, or non-perishable items with long shelf lives. Accepted school supplies are notebooks, folders, crayons, glue, pens, highlighters, colored pencils, pencils, sticky notes, rulers, erasers, markers and notepaper.

Donated items may be dropped off at any of Northern Rehab’s four locations:

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists, 3266 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists, 232 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists, 1211 Currency Court, Rochelle.

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists, 540 E. Main St., Genoa.

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists is a physical therapist owned and operated physical therapy practice providing clients with customized care for more than 40 years.

For information, visit northernrehabpt.com or call 815-756-8524.