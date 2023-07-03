Learn more about hospice care at information session in DeKalb July 11

DeKALB – Those wishing to learn more about hospice care resources are invited to a free community information session in DeKalb on July 11.

The DeKalb Public Library will host a ProMedica Hospice informational booth for patrons to learn about hospice care.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the booth from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the library’s main lobby, according to a news release.

The booth is free and open to the public.

Attendees can learn about advanced directives, hospice, and palliative care. Translation services are available. An Advance Care Planning member can assist with completing advance directive documents. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.