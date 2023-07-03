Almost 2 dozen DeKalb County nonprofits aided by community foundation grants

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Community Foundation awarded $188,430 in Community Needs Grants to local organizations.
The grants will support 21 nonprofit and public sector organizations, according to a news release.
Community Needs Grants are distributed every spring and fall to eligible DeKalb County organizations. Grants are awarded in the following areas: arts and culture, community development, education, environment and animal welfare and health and human services.
Spring Community Needs Grant recipients include:
- Hope Haven of DeKalb County, Inc.: $27,200 to renovate client bathrooms
- Village of Maple Park: $20,000 to buy playground equipment
- Barb City Manor Retirement Home: $10,000 to upgrade the fire alarm system
- Cor Cantiamo: $2,500 to buy 2023 to 2024 concert season music
- Equine Dreams: $15,000 to replace arena fencing
- Fox Valley Community Services: $10,000 for electrical system upgrades
- Indian Valley Theatre: $7,000 to upgrade Sandwich Opera House stage lighting
- Kirkland Historical Society: $8,500 for air conditioning replacement and exterior building improvements
- Kishwaukee Family YMCA: $4,500 to buy new preschool rooms surveillance systems
- Neighbors’ House: $3,360 to expand the summer reading program
- Open Door Rehabilitation Center: $9,000 to buy security cameras
- Preservation of Egyptian Theatre, Inc.: $2,470 to purchase mobility support amenities
- Regional Access and Mobilization Project, Inc. (RAMP): $1,700 to buy youth services program technology
- Sycamore Sports Boosters: $7,500 to build the new Sycamore Park District field softball dugouts
- The Growing Place: $8,000 to repaint the center
- We Care Pregnancy Clinic: $4,500 to buy a copy machine and program materials
- Genoa Township Park District: $8,000 to replace the baby pool slide
- Sandwich Park District: $6,000 to buy ADA and pet water fountains
- Somonauk Community Fire Protection District: $7,000 to buy a N95 and SCBA mask fit test machine
- Somonauk Public Library District: $7,000 to buy an outdoor electric sign
- Town of Cortland: $19,200 to buy inclusive playground equipment
The Community Needs Grants are one of several grantmaking programs that receive funding through the foundations’ Community Impact Funds, Donor Advised Funds and Field of Interest Funds.
To donate to any fund at the Community Foundation, visit dekalbccf.org/donate or send via mail to the DeKalb County Community Foundation, 475 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore.
For information, email grants@dekalbccf.org.