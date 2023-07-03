Almost 2 dozen DeKalb County nonprofits aided by community foundation grants

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Community Foundation awarded $188,430 in Community Needs Grants to local organizations.

The grants will support 21 nonprofit and public sector organizations, according to a news release.

Community Needs Grants are distributed every spring and fall to eligible DeKalb County organizations. Grants are awarded in the following areas: arts and culture, community development, education, environment and animal welfare and health and human services.

Spring Community Needs Grant recipients include:

Hope Haven of DeKalb County, Inc.: $27,200 to renovate client bathrooms

Village of Maple Park: $20,000 to buy playground equipment

Barb City Manor Retirement Home: $10,000 to upgrade the fire alarm system

Cor Cantiamo: $2,500 to buy 2023 to 2024 concert season music

Equine Dreams: $15,000 to replace arena fencing

Fox Valley Community Services: $10,000 for electrical system upgrades

Indian Valley Theatre: $7,000 to upgrade Sandwich Opera House stage lighting

Kirkland Historical Society: $8,500 for air conditioning replacement and exterior building improvements

Kishwaukee Family YMCA: $4,500 to buy new preschool rooms surveillance systems

Neighbors’ House: $3,360 to expand the summer reading program

Open Door Rehabilitation Center: $9,000 to buy security cameras

Preservation of Egyptian Theatre, Inc.: $2,470 to purchase mobility support amenities

Regional Access and Mobilization Project, Inc. (RAMP): $1,700 to buy youth services program technology

Sycamore Sports Boosters: $7,500 to build the new Sycamore Park District field softball dugouts

The Growing Place: $8,000 to repaint the center

We Care Pregnancy Clinic: $4,500 to buy a copy machine and program materials

Genoa Township Park District: $8,000 to replace the baby pool slide

Sandwich Park District: $6,000 to buy ADA and pet water fountains

Somonauk Community Fire Protection District: $7,000 to buy a N95 and SCBA mask fit test machine

Somonauk Public Library District: $7,000 to buy an outdoor electric sign

Town of Cortland: $19,200 to buy inclusive playground equipment

The Community Needs Grants are one of several grantmaking programs that receive funding through the foundations’ Community Impact Funds, Donor Advised Funds and Field of Interest Funds.

To donate to any fund at the Community Foundation, visit dekalbccf.org/donate or send via mail to the DeKalb County Community Foundation, 475 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore.

For information, email grants@dekalbccf.org.