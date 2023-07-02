Smithsonian food exhibit coming to DeKalb County History Center in 2024

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County History Center was selected to create an exhibit examining the influence of tradition, class, culture, ethnicity and landscape on food as part of a Smithsonian project.

The history center, 1730 N. Main St., Sycamore, will open the exhibit in spring 2024, according to a news release.

Attendees can learn how Native and immigrant experiences, ingredient availability and food preparation technology shaped menus, recipes, ceremonies and etiquette. The exhibit features local historical images, video clips, oral histories, art and artifacts. Participants also will learn about the Smithsonian Museum on Main Street program’s exhibit development.

The history center will partner with more than 15 community groups, including libraries, historical societies, the DeKalb County Community Gardens and Hy-Vee.

The exhibit is accepting recipes and stories. To share a recipe, story or volunteer, call 815-895-5762 or email info@dekalbcountyhistory.org.

The MoMS, a Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service program, works with state humanities councils to share cultural resources and create small rural community exhibits. SITES connects Americans to their cultural heritage through art, science and history exhibits.

For information, visit museumonmainstreet.org or sites.si.edu.