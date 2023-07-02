Learn about teen dating violence, internet safety with Safe Passage in DeKalb

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a series of Safe Passage presentations on domestic violence and sexual assault prevention topics.

The presentations begin at noon July 7 and 21 in the lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room of the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, according to a news release.

The presentations are free and intended for preteens, teens, and adults.

Different age groups will receive separate presentations per topic. The topics include “Teen Dating Violence” and “Digital Boundaries: An Introduction to Internet Safety.” No registration is required to attend.

For information, email hayleyd@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1211.