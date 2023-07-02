Learn about engineering production from Society of Women Engineers in DeKalb July 8

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a production engineering event led by Society of Women Engineers volunteers.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the event at 10 a.m. July 8 in the library’s Story and Activity Room, according to a news release.

The event is free and intended for elementary school students.

Patrons can learn about production engineering and manufacturing plants through experiments. Facilitators include Society of Women Engineers member Rosana Fernandez, tech support manager Sahara Becker, and data scientist Michael Cha.

First grade and kindergarten students may attend if accompanied by a parent. Due to limited space, the event is first come, first serve.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.