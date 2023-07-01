Sycamore church to host Bread and Roses concert July 16

SYCAMORE – Bread and Roses will perform a “Patchwork” summer concert led by Peggy Safford, the chorus’s retiring director.

The concert will be at 3 p.m. July 16 at the Federated Church, 612 W. State St., Sycamore, according to a news release.

Admission to the concert is free. Free-will offerings will be accepted.

The concert includes a mix of previously performed and new songs. The concert also will feature recording artist, multi-instrumentalist performer and music therapist Jen Conley. Conley’s performance includes a set with the Conley Trio and her new song, “Your Soul Shines.”

Attendees can buy raffle tickets to win a handmade quilt.

Safford has led the Bread and Roses chorus since 1995. She participated in the Wesley Foundation Tour Choir in college. Safford directed Girl Scout groups and the Federated Church’s adult and children’s choirs. She also is a member of the Federated Church choir and the DeKalb Festival Chorus.

The raffle and offering proceeds will support the Federated Preschool.

Bread and Roses is a DeKalb-based chorus of about 25 women who travel to many surrounding areas, including St. Charles, Kirkland and Huntley.

For information, visit SycFedPreschool.com.