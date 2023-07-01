Museum restoration subject of next lecture in Ellwood House series

DeKALB – The July hybrid Brown Bag Lunch and Local Lore series at the Ellwood House Museum will feature a presentation on the Ellwood House Museum’s restoration.

The program will be at noon July 6 at the Ellwood House Museum, 420 Linden Place, DeKalb.

Admission to the program is free.

During the presentation, restoration specialist Roger Keys will discuss his work restoring the museum’s structures, according to a news release. The presentation also includes his other restoration projects.

Keys is the owner of KW Keys and Son in Genoa. His restoration projects include Ellwood’s Little House and Ellcourt House’s chimney and stairs. Keys also restored the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Clock in 2021.

The “Restoration at Ellwood House Museum” program is part of the “Brown Bag Lunch/Local Lore,” a free lecture series offered in a collaboration between the Ellwood House Museum and DeKalb County History Center.

Registration is encouraged to attend. To register, visit ellwoodhouse.org/lectures and scroll down to the bottom of the page.

Brown Bag Lunch and Local Lore is funded in part by the Mary E. Stevens Concert and Lecture Fund.

For information, visit ellwoodhouse.org/lectures.